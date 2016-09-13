Call Your Mom: Bell Biv DeVoe Is Back With Their First New Video In 15 Years

Generation Z may find this hard to believe, but the 90s were the glory days of danceable R&B. The New Jack Swing movement, in particular, gave us some of the best choreography we’ve seen since Thriller.

That’s why anyone who was born before 1994 is doing the Cabbage Patch right now, in celebration of a brand-new song and music video from Bell Biv Devoe. You may have seen your aunties busting a move to their hit “Poison” at the last cookout or 90s night at the club.

The new track, “Run” is produced by Erick Sermon and is the first new music from the group in 15 years. The group also announced their fourth studio album, titled Three Stripes ≡ is scheduled to be released on January 27, 2017.

Watch it here, but beware: your jeans may mysteriously transform into parachute pants:

Perfect antidote to the Monday blues!

