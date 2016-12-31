CLOSE
Keke Palmer Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Keke Palmer is all about inspiring through self-reflection. The 23-year-old recently did a Facebook Live chat tied to her newly released book I Don’t Belong to You and she touched upon her childhood, career ascent and struggles.

During the chat she explains how she grew up in poverty and got her first role by traveling for days to California. She also touches upon being sexually abused.

“God is real,” she says. “And that’s why I’m so thankful for my parents because one of the things they taught me is faith. Faith! I have so much faith in myself and the Lord for what my parents did for me,” Keke said. “I’m telling y’all everything really was God-sent for us. We drove four days and three nights to California and the first couple of weeks I got a Kmart commercial, to the point that people really thought I was born into the industry. They felt like it was handed to me and that was the gag that me and my family all have.”

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t handed to me. At the end of the day, the cards were against me,” she continued. “At the end of the day, I did grow up on Section 8. At the end of the day I have experienced sexual abuse. I have experienced turmoil in my family. The point is not to hide those things because when we hide those things we prevent other people from envisioning that life for themselves.”

Watch the full clip in the video above.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

