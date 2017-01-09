CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Girls High School Basketball Team Discovers Black Dummy Hanging In Dressing Room

Clark, New Jersey School District officials are investigating the incident and vow to take action if necessary.

Leave a comment

A New Jersey girls high school basketball team found a black dummy hanging from its neck by a string in their changing room on Saturday, MyCentralJersey.com reports.

The Plainfield High School team, which comes from a community that is 50 percent African-American, was visiting Arthur L. Johnson High School in Clark, New Jersey, a predominantly White community, the news outlet explained.

Plainfield’s head coach Keshon Bennett confirmed to MyCentralJersey.com that the dummy was in the changing room when his team arrived to playing the game, which they lost 64-20. After the match ended, they departed quickly.

On the other side, Johnson High School’s coach Joe Marino told the news outlet Saturday afternoon that he was unaware of the incident.

School officials, however, learned about what happened and launched a probe.

“The Clark Board Education and the Clark Community does not condone any demonstrations of intolerance,” said Edward Grande, superintendent of Clark Public Schools. He said the school board will take appropriate action following its investigation.

Johnson High School officials said they are also investigating the incident.

SOURCE: MyCentralJersey.com

SEE ALSO:

NAACP Calls For Hate Crime Probe After Black Student Claims White Teammates Tied A Noose Around His Neck

Former Ole Miss Student Pleads Guilty To Hanging Noose On Black Statue

OLY1968-200M-SMITH-CARLOS-PODIUM

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

16 photos Launch gallery

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

16 Most Memorable African-American Olympic Moments (PHOTOS)

From Tommie and John's Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, here are some of the most memorable moments for African Americans in the Olympics.

Girls High School Basketball Team Discovers Black Dummy Hanging In Dressing Room was originally published on newsone.com

Girls Basketball , Plainfield New Jersey , Racist School Incident

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close