What happens when two exes confront each other about cheating? The Scene explores the situation in a six minute video where a woman named Kourtney was cheated on multiple times. In a cringing, girl-what-are-you-doing kind of feeling, the two discussed what went wrong.
Watch the emotional exchange below.
Here’s how social media reacted.
Celebs Caught Creepin'
1. Chris Brown & Karrueche1 of 6
2. Future & Ciara2 of 6
3. D-Wade & Gabrielle Union3 of 6
4. Ludacris & Eudoxie4 of 6
5. Tina Campbell & Teddy5 of 6
6. Tina & Mathew Knowles6 of 6
(Photo Source: Facebook ‘The Scene’)
#HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com