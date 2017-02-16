What happens when two exes confront each other about cheating? The Scene explores the situation in a six minute video where a woman named Kourtney was cheated on multiple times. In a cringing, girl-what-are-you-doing kind of feeling, the two discussed what went wrong.

Watch the emotional exchange below.

Here’s how social media reacted.

The guy in the #Hurtbae video should've quoted this 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b0GG9jc0wS — Kenpachi (@SxmplyNK) February 16, 2017

How she was vs how I would have reacted. #HurtBae pic.twitter.com/vK5vQY5Kge — alliyah 🥀 (@Lovee_Hurts_) February 16, 2017

Men can psychologically Destroy a woman and not even realize the scope of the pain they inflicted on her… it happens daily 🤷🏽‍♀️ #HurtBae — issa princess 🦋➰ (@Mia_Pippin) February 16, 2017

When #hurtbae gets famous off her nigga dogging her out and all you get is a STD from your nigga pic.twitter.com/HmsnM6ZOtA — Rick LaFlare (@NinjasOnSaturn) February 16, 2017

(Photo Source: Facebook ‘The Scene’)

#HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com