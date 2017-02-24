CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Beyoncé Claps Back At Trump By Speaking Out In Support Of Transgender Youth

Here's what she has to say.

Leave a comment
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Closing Night In East Rutherford

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty

It looks like Beyoncé is sharing ways to support LGBTQ students.

In light of the Trump administration’s roll back of protections for transgender students, the megastar singer is demonstrating support for the 100 Days of Kindness initiative aimed at LGBTQ students.

The initiative is organized by GLSEN which is a group that seeks to improve the educational experience for LGBTQ students K-12.

The organization was ecstatic over Beyoncé’s support according to Huffington Post: ““We are so thrilled that Beyoncé is standing up for transgender youth by joining GLSEN’s 100 Days of Kindness Campaign at this very difficult time.” The executive director Dr. Eliza Byard continues, “There is a great deal of confusion and fear out there right now, and Beyoncé has the unique power to cut through the noise to deliver a crucial message of love and support to all transgender youth. Thank you, Beyoncé. (And I cannot wait to tell my daughters about your support.)”

Beyoncé Claps Back At Trump By Speaking Out In Support Of Transgender Youth was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , LGBTQ , transgender , Transgender rights

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close