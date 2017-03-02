Seven Baltimore police officers (Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo, Detective Evodio Calles Hendrix, Detective Daniel Thomas Hersl, Sgt. Wayne Earl Jenkins, Detective Jemell Lamar Rayam, Detective Marcus Roosevelt Taylor and Detective Maurice Kilpatrick Ward) allegedly robbed people during stops and scammed the department out of overtime, federal authorities say, according to FoxBaltimore.com.
After a year-long investigation, all were charged with racketeering conspiracy and other racketeering offenses; they’ve all been suspended without pay.
Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- New Ranking Lists Baltimore City among Top 10 Most Rat-Infested Cities
- FOX 45 Reporter Chased Out Of Baltimore Neighborhood During Anti-Trump Rally [VIDEO]
- Baltimore Has More Than A Murder A Day So Far In 2017
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
7 Baltimore City Officers Federally Charged With Racketeering [VIDEO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com