Seven Baltimore police officers (Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo, Detective Evodio Calles Hendrix, Detective Daniel Thomas Hersl, Sgt. Wayne Earl Jenkins, Detective Jemell Lamar Rayam, Detective Marcus Roosevelt Taylor and Detective Maurice Kilpatrick Ward) allegedly robbed people during stops and scammed the department out of overtime, federal authorities say, according to FoxBaltimore.com.

After a year-long investigation, all were charged with racketeering conspiracy and other racketeering offenses; they’ve all been suspended without pay.

7 Baltimore City Officers Federally Charged With Racketeering [VIDEO] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com