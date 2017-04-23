CLOSE
National
Tennis Star Under Investigation For Alleged Racist Remark About Serena Williams

Ilie Nastase allegedly made a racist comment about Serena Williams’ pregnancy.

Tennis star Serena Williams shocked the world last week when she revealed that she was 20-weeks pregnant. Following the news, Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase allegedly made racially insensitive comments about her pregnancy that has landed him in hot water and prompted an investigation by the International Tennis Federation, reports NBC News.

Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase is under investigation by the International Tennis Federation after allegedly making a disparaging remark about Serena Williams’ recently revealed pregnancy.

Nastase, 70, reportedly made the comment at a news conference Friday previewing a playoff game between Romania and Great Britain for the Fed Cup, an international women’s tennis tournament being held Saturday and Sunday in Romania. Nastase is the captain of Romania’s team.

“Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?” he was quoted by Romanian and British media as saying, purportedly in reference to Williams’ unborn child. He was talking while the team’s top player, Simona Halep, was answering a question about the American tennis champ.

The ITF released a statement on Friday saying that it doesn’t tolerate any type of discriminatory language and that a probe has been launched surrounding Nastase’s comments, reports the outlet.

Williams has yet to address the controversy.

On Wednesday, she shared that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

