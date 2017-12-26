Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His Wedding And Trump Will Be ‘Enraged’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His Wedding And Trump Will Be ‘Enraged’

This could be an international crisis.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get married on May 19 and the wedding is already being planned, especially the guest list. Everyone from the world’s biggest stars to iconic politicians will attend and, according to The Sun, Prince Harry is planning to invite the Obamas. Former President Barack Obama and Prince Harry have  been friendly for years. The 33-year-old even interviewed Barack Obama for a BBC radio show, which will air on December 27. Naturally, Harry would want the Obamas at his wedding. There is one problem… Trump.

The Sun reports, “Britain’s relations with Trump’s White House have sunk to their lowest ebb since his election last year. The property billionaire does not hide his loathing of Mr. Obama and is expected to be enraged if his predecessor gets the coveted call up when he won’t.” The site also adds, “The young Royal couple’s dislike of the new president is well known.” Enraged? Well, damn, so Trump may not even get the invite. This will certainly set his tiny Twitter fingers on fire.

Allegedly, Prince Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding. However, a senior government source told The Sun, “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the Prime  Minister lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Prince Harry is known to be the rebel of the Royal Family. We have a feeling if he wants the Obamas to be there, Donald Trump will be the one who will have to suck it up.

SOURCE: The Sun

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His Wedding And Trump Will Be ‘Enraged’

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
UK Newspaper Faces Racism Claims Over ‘Niggling Worry’…

The Daily Mail has been accused of racism for printing one writer's message about having a "niggling worry" about a…
12.27.17
The Wake Up: American Airlines Kicks Off Two…

Unfriendly Skies On Christmas Eve, Memphis Hustle guard Marquis Teague (seen above) and forward Trahson Burrell boarded a flight from…
12.27.17
Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get married on May 19 and the wedding is already being planned,…
12.27.17
CNN’s Paris Dennard Nearly Explodes While Trying To…

Paris Dennard has had a hard time on television in 2017. Everyone from Keith Boykin to Cornel West to A. Scott…
12.27.17
Happy Kwanzaa: Here Are 10 Stylish Pieces To…

You're not going to have to say: "What am I going to wear?" this Kwanzaa season.
12.27.17
Dr. Umar Johnson Under Investigation Over His Psychology…

Dr. Umar Johnson is the self-proclaimed Prince of Pan-Africanism, who once said queer people are a “conspiracy” to control the…
12.27.17
Here Are 27 Haute Hairstyles To Help You…

Take your party look up a notch with these styles.
12.27.17
Woman Blames Houston’s Sheila Jackson Lee For Her…

Flying during the holiday season is always stressful. From the crowds to delays, everyone is on edge in the friendly…
12.26.17
Here’s What Happened After Chicago Cops Raided The…

The Chicago police broke down the wrong door and entered a home days before Christmas with a no-knock warrant and…
12.26.17
Trump Official Receives Horse Manure ‘From The American…

It’s not the gift, but the thought that matters, right? Well, in the case of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the…
12.26.17