Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For Turning Back 4 Hours After Departure

Chrissy Teigen began live-tweeting a cautionary tale to Black travelers Tuesday while aboard a flight that turned back to drop off an unauthorized passenger. A pregnant Teigen, with her husband John Legend, boarded a plane from Los Angeles’ LAX airport to Tokyo that did an about-face about four hours into a scheduled 11-hour ride, she wrote the day after Christmas.

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Crew members had discovered the unauthorized passenger, and decided to return back to Los Angeles “due to an administrative mix-up,” an aviation source told CNN . There were 226 passengers aboard the plane that left LAX at 2:36 p.m. ET before it came back about four hours later. Once back in L.A., all on board got off the “flight to nowhere.” Police officers were called in, according to Teigen.

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Teigen and Legend were moved to what looks like an airport lounge, a recovery after the stressful ordeal.

I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS “SITCH” pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

The couple, who have a young daughter, boarded another flight early Wednesday. They were still on that plane as of Wednesday afternoon.

Getting on another flight now oh bless — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Such is life when you are…pregnant on a plane — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

All Nippon Airways issued a statement about Flight 175 to CBS News: “During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” the statement read. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.”

The statement continued, “ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight. ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.”

An investigation is underway to determine how the passenger boarded the flight, according to CNN. Teigen’s ordeal is a warning about the craziness of holiday flights, especially for travelers of color.

