Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For Turning Back 4 Hours After Departure

This was the "flight to nowhere."

Chrissy Teigen began live-tweeting a cautionary tale to Black travelers Tuesday while aboard a flight that turned back to drop off an unauthorized passenger.  A pregnant Teigen, with her husband John Legend, boarded a plane from Los Angeles’ LAX airport to Tokyo that did an about-face about four hours into a scheduled 11-hour ride, she wrote the day after Christmas.

Crew members had discovered the unauthorized passenger, and decided to return back to Los Angeles “due to an administrative mix-up,” an aviation source told CNN. There were 226 passengers aboard the plane that left LAX at 2:36 p.m. ET before it came back about four hours later. Once back in L.A., all on board got off the “flight to nowhere.” Police officers were called in, according to Teigen.

Teigen and Legend were moved to what looks like an airport lounge, a recovery after the stressful ordeal.

The couple, who have a young daughter, boarded another flight early Wednesday. They were still on that plane as of Wednesday afternoon.

All Nippon Airways issued a statement about Flight 175 to CBS News: “During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” the statement read. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.”

The statement continued, “ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight. ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience. We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.”

An investigation is underway to determine how the passenger boarded the flight, according to CNN. Teigen’s ordeal is a warning about the craziness of holiday flights, especially for travelers of color.

SOURCE: CBS News, CNN

