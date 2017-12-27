Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And It Didn’t Go Over Well

Photo by

National
Home > National

Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And It Didn’t Go Over Well

Hilarious.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious side-eye. Yesterday, 45 released a brief statement on Kwanzaa. Immediately, Twitter noticed how the handful of words did not appear to be in his voice. One Twitter user wrote, “a bad lip sync. The Milli Vanilli of press releases.” See below:

The President got slammed on Twitter. Here some of the greatest hits:

Also, we can’t forget in 2011 when Trump wrongfully accused President Obama of issuing a statement for Kwanzaa and not Christmas, which was a lie. The Internet has a long memory, Mr. Trump. See below and note how he misspelled Kwanzaa.

Speaking of Kwanzaa, this is the second day and it represents self-determination. Happy Kwanzaa!

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And It Didn’t Go Over Well

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Race Car Driver Lewis Hamilton Slammed For Mocking…

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful British race car driver in history, but right now he is getting some attention…
12.28.17
Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And…

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious…
12.28.17
Judge Tells NYPD There’s No Good Reason To…

A judge ordered the NYPD to release documents related to the fatal police shooting of Ramarley Graham in 2012.
12.28.17
Not Having It: Chrissy Teigen Slams Flight For…

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend boarded a flight to Tokyo that turned back about four hours into the ride to…
12.28.17
Can Obamacare And Welfare Programs Survive 2018?

The future of Obamacare and entitlement programs will depend on the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections.
12.28.17
Arizona Man Murders His Entire Family Hours After…

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the gruesome incident.
12.28.17
Descendant Confronts Slave Ancestor’s Memory In Enrolling At…

One woman, who is a descendant of a slave that was sold by Georgetown University more than 145 years ago,…
12.28.17
Omarosa Will Reportedly Expose Donald And Melania Trump…

Ever since Omarosa Manigault Newman got the boot from the White House — or as she likes to call it,…
12.28.17
Oklahoma Woman Receives New Car From Community As…

An Oklahoma woman, who works as a greeter at a Walmart store, received a new car as a surprise gift…
12.28.17
Here’s What Happens When Police Taser Abuse Goes…

A former Michigan trooper received only minor punishment for improper Taser use before he caused the death of 15-year-old Damon…
12.28.17