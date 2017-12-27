Donald Trump Made A Statement About Kwanzaa And It Didn’t Go Over Well

It seems like Donald Trump is being forced to do some presidential duties and people are giving him the serious side-eye. Yesterday, 45 released a brief statement on Kwanzaa. Immediately, Twitter noticed how the handful of words did not appear to be in his voice. One Twitter user wrote, “a bad lip sync. The Milli Vanilli of press releases.” See below:
The President got slammed on Twitter. Here some of the greatest hits:
Also, we can’t forget in 2011 when Trump wrongfully accused President Obama of issuing a statement for Kwanzaa and not Christmas, which was a lie. The Internet has a long memory, Mr. Trump. See below and note how he misspelled Kwanzaa.
Speaking of Kwanzaa, this is the second day and it represents self-determination. Happy Kwanzaa!
