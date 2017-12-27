News & Gossip
Top 10 Bible Verses About Friendship

Two senior women sitting on park bench laughing

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

Here is a collection of powerful and inspirational Bible verses about friendship…

#1 Proverbs 18:24 NIV A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.

#2 Proverbs 13:20 NIV He who walks with the wise grows wise, but a companion of fools suffers harms.

#3 John 15:13 NIV Greater Love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.

#4 Proverbs 27:17 NIV As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another

#5 Proverbs17:17 NIV A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity

#6 Proverbs 22:24-25 NIV Do not make friends with a hot-tempered man, do not associate with one easily angered, or you may learn his ways and get yourself ensnared

#7 Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 NIV Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their work; If one falls down, his friend can help him up. But pity the man who falls and has no one to help him up!

#8 James 4:8 NIV Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded

#9 Proverbs 12:26 NIV A righteous man is cautious in friendship, but the way of the wicked leads them astray.

#10 Proverbs 15:22 NIV Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.

 

