Top 10 Bible Verses About Friendship

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Here is a collection of powerful and inspirational Bible verses about friendship…

#1 Proverbs 18:24 NIV A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.

#2 Proverbs 13:20 NIV He who walks with the wise grows wise, but a companion of fools suffers harms.

#3 John 15:13 NIV Greater Love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.

#4 Proverbs 27:17 NIV As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another

#5 Proverbs17:17 NIV A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity

#6 Proverbs 22:24-25 NIV Do not make friends with a hot-tempered man, do not associate with one easily angered, or you may learn his ways and get yourself ensnared

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

#7 Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 NIV Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their work; If one falls down, his friend can help him up. But pity the man who falls and has no one to help him up!

#8 James 4:8 NIV Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded

#9 Proverbs 12:26 NIV A righteous man is cautious in friendship, but the way of the wicked leads them astray.

#10 Proverbs 15:22 NIV Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore

Latest News: