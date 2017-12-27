Top 10 Bible Verses About Friendship

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!
Here is a collection of powerful and inspirational Bible verses about friendship…
#1 Proverbs 18:24 NIV A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.
#2 Proverbs 13:20 NIV He who walks with the wise grows wise, but a companion of fools suffers harms.
#3 John 15:13 NIV Greater Love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.
#4 Proverbs 27:17 NIV As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another
#5 Proverbs17:17 NIV A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity
#6 Proverbs 22:24-25 NIV Do not make friends with a hot-tempered man, do not associate with one easily angered, or you may learn his ways and get yourself ensnared
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
#7 Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 NIV Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their work; If one falls down, his friend can help him up. But pity the man who falls and has no one to help him up!
#8 James 4:8 NIV Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded
#9 Proverbs 12:26 NIV A righteous man is cautious in friendship, but the way of the wicked leads them astray.
#10 Proverbs 15:22 NIV Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore
Latest News:
- Barack Obama Scores “Most Admired Man” Title For The 10th Time In A Row
- Why Tamar Braxton Isn’t Ready To Leave Her Husband Vince Herbert
- This Is How Long Sheree Whitfield May Have To Wait To Marry Her Prison Bae
- Prayers Up! Solange Cancels NYE Gig After Revealing Autonomic Disorder Diagnosis