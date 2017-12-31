Laura Govan Denies Cheating With Tamar Braxton’s Estranged Husband Vincent Herbert

Despite popular belief, Laura Govan wants for everyone to know that she is NOT sleeping with Tamar Braxton’s estranged hubby Vince Hubert. Apparently, Tamar herself recently hinted on social media that Laura is one of Vince’s mistresses.

However, the former Basketball Wives reality star tried to clear her name by giving the deets to TMZ.

She told the celebrity gossip website that she’s not a homewrecker or the ‘whore’ who allegedly got pregnant by Tamar’s husband, Vincent Herbert. Govan says she’s never been with Vince, and on top of that … she’s not pregnant and is in a happy relationship with someone else.”

Laura also blames her ex-husband Gilbert Arenas for helping spread this lie about her. TMZ says that the former NBA player told them that his ex-wife was creeping with the music manager and producer behind Tamar’s back.

What a mess!

Sadly, this isn’t the only drama that Tamar and Vince are going through.

We recently reported that on Christmas, Vince was arrested for causing a scene with Tamar.

“Co-parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task. While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated,” she said.

Now what exactly he was jealous of isn’t known. While he wasn’t violent towards her, the singer and reality star told TMZ that things got out of hand and she had to call the police.

“There was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas. While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser that Vince is not.”

Tamar stressed that while this will always be a horrible memory for her family, she won’t let it get her down.

“I’m deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we remember Christmas 2017, but, my motto is and maintains to be ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ and nobody will stop my joy and blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!” she stressed.

Tamar filed for divorce back in October.

BEAUTIES: Do you believe Laura when she says that she and Vince are not having an affair?

RELATED NEWS:

Fix It Jesus! Tamar Says Vince Went To Jail On Christmas Because He Was Drunk And Jealous

Tamar Braxton Says Vince Herbert Is Having A Baby: ‘The Whore Decided To Let Me Know About It Tonight’

Gilbert Arenas Drops STD Lawsuit Against Laura Govan