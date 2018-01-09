News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend

Peter spent New Year's Eve kissing a mystery woman.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 8

Source: Bravo / Getty

Peter Thomas has a new woman in his life and he wants the world to know it!

Cynthia Bailey‘s ex rang in 2018 by firmly planting a kiss on his date. While Peter’s arm candy was lost in the moment, he was making sure that cameras caught him puckering up.

NYE KISS @cluboneclt @sportsoneclt

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

Peter didn’t tag the lady in his picture, so we couldn’t tell you who she is. However, you can get a better look at the mystery woman in this shot, where she is firmly affixed to Peter’s arm.

GREAT NIGHT @cluboneclt NYE 2018

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Peter’s new girl pop up on his Instagram. Earlier in December he dedicated a post just to her.

BEAUTIFUL @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt

A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on

Peter may not have told the public who she is, but Bossip.com identified her as a woman named Toni. A click over

to her Instagram reveals another shot of her and Peter on a fancy night out.

💃🏽🕺🏿

A post shared by 👑All Hail Queen Toni👑 (@theequeentoni) on

Peter hasn’t confirmed that they’re in a relationship, but he definitely seemed to be enjoying her company this holiday season.

RELATED STORIES:

Peter Thomas Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?

Peter Thomas On Cynthia Bailey’s New Bae: ‘I’ve Never Even Met the Guy’

Peter Got His Peach: Bravo To Develop A Peter Thomas ‘RHOA’ Spin-off

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Moving On: Peter Thomas Debuts New Girlfriend

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Melania’s Misery: Donald Trump Is Reportedly Just As…

Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury reportedly has heads rolling at the White House. Wolff spent several months with the…
01.09.18
NBC Retracts Their ‘Presidential’ Tweet About Oprah Because…

The Trump family is already intimidated at the idea of Oprah running for President of the United States. After her…
01.09.18
Angry White Former Google Engineer Sues The Tech…

A fired Google programmer who disparaged female engineers filed a lawsuit against the tech giant on behalf of conservative White…
01.09.18
Guilty As Charged? Watch Umar Johnson Try To…

Umar Johnson was forced to defend his professional legitimacy during a Pennsylvania state Board of Psychology hearing.
01.09.18
Kneeling In Power: Colin Kaepernick, MLK And Michael…

Colin Kaepernick, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Bennett are pictured kneeling on a powerful cover for The New…
01.09.18
15 items
#CouplesWeLove: Oprah & Stedman’s Love Has Stood The…
01.08.18
15 items
See All The Late Night Fashion From The…

The all black theme continues, with one exception.
01.08.18
H&M Offers Apology After Using Black Boy To…

The popular retailer was slammed on social media after running an outrageously distasteful ad.
01.09.18
ESPN Gave White Anchor A Pass On Criticizing…

Remember when Jemele Hill was the target of conservatives and Donald Trump? Back in September, which feels like eons ago…
01.08.18
Oprah For President? Mogul Reportedly Thinking About 2020…

Oprah is "actively thinking" about running for the presidency in 2020, said two sources close to the mogul to CNN.
01.08.18