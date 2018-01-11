News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?

Khia has some new details on what went down backstage at Xscape's show.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Supposedly, T.I. had some words for Tamar Braxton after inviting Khia and TS Madison to an Xscape show.

Khia and TS claim that they weren’t exactly given a warm welcome when they went to perform alongside Tamar. Unfortunately, they never made it to the stage.

According to TS, they were going to perform alongside Tamar. Khia claimed in a post obtained by The Jasmine Brand that the members of Xscape tried to get them kicked out of the venue, claiming that The Queens Court hosts had weapons. However, there were also reports that they had an altercation with Toya Wright.

TS and Khia eventually left, but that’s not the end of the story! According to Khia, the real action backstage happened when T.I. stormed into Tamar’s dressing room to cuss her out. Khia also claims that he’s a big reason that they weren’t allowed on stage.

“Tiny the best thing you could ever did was divorce T.I.,” Khia said in a clip from The Queens Court.” That was the best decision you could have made ’cause he ain’t nothing but a b*tch a** n*gga.”

According to Khia, T.I. avoided direct interaction with them. “I was staring him down,” Khia stated in another clips, recalling their non-altercation when T.I. popped up backstage. “he didn’t turn his head or neck and address us.”

That might be because he appeared to be on a mission. Khia alleges that he wanted police intervention for the situation. “He came in asking for the sheriff. He passed by two real b*tches, went into Tamar’s dressing room and roasted her, her mother and her grandmother in front of her children,” Khia recalled.

“I think he was the one being disrespectful and disorderly. Tip, how you gonna go in there and cuss out Tamar, her mother, and her grandmama, and her sisters?” Khia continued. “And you act like we was the ones that was disrespectful and disorderly.”

We don’t expect any tea from Tamar about this as she has shut down her Instagram, and T.I. has yet to speak on rumors of their backstage beef.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain Silent On Her Marriage

Too Much? Rapper Khia Drags Reginae Carter & Toya Wright

[Listen] Without Kandi, Xscape Drops New Songs ‘Dream Killa’ and ‘Wifed Up’

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3…

A Wisconsin mother was stunned when her son came home with an unbelievable class assignment. Who cleared this mess?! Trameka…
01.11.18
RIP: Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who…

O n December 27, we reported Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna‘s 21-year-old cousin, was shot and killed in Barbados. This week,…
01.11.18
4 Getaways To Escape The Cold Now

Travelers seeking refuge from the cold spell can visit places like Belize and Barbados that were not devastated by hurricanes…
01.11.18
Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest…

Rachel Dolezal failed at trying to join the H&M protest.
01.11.18
Really? Ohio Basketball Team Thinks Their Racist ‘Coon’…

An Ohio basketball team has been benched after players donned racist jerseys with the words, "Coon" and "Knee Grow."
01.10.18
Robert De Niro Goes Ballistic On Trump: ‘F**king…

In case you were living under a rock, Robert De Niro is no fan of Trump. He urged people to…
01.10.18
Report: Two More Rape Accusers File Lawsuits Against…

For over a month, women have been coming forward to accuse Russell Simmons of sexual assault. On November 30, just…
01.10.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Rips Into Rick Santorum For…

CNN’s Angela Rye never holds back when someone tries to insult her on camera. Former Senator Rick Santorum learned this…
01.10.18
Melania’s Misery: Donald Trump Is Reportedly Just As…

Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury reportedly has heads rolling at the White House. Wolff spent several months with the…
01.09.18
NBC Retracts Their ‘Presidential’ Tweet About Oprah Because…

The Trump family is already intimidated at the idea of Oprah running for President of the United States. After her…
01.09.18