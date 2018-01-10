Serena Williams Takes On N.E.R.D’s ‘Lemon’ In Her Own Mini Music Video

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty
Tennis star Serena Williams recently did an in-depth story with Vogue magazine where she talked about being a new mom, marriage life, and health complications after she gave birth.
However, it wasn’t all serious talk with the talented athlete. Serena made it crystal clear that she’s still got the moves by starring in her own mini music video.
Watch her break it down to N.E.R.D‘s and Rihanna‘s “Lemon” below!
