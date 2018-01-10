People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip Down The Ice Ever

Source: GEOFF ROBINS / Getty
It’s real out here in these wintery streets, and if you’re not careful, you’re in for a lot of slip ups.
Tim Besecker found this out the hard way when he made an epic slide down a blanket of ice in his driveway. Luckily, he wasn’t injured and he took the glide with humor.
The rest of the world thought it was funny too.
Tim’s wife posted a video of the incident on Facebook and it has since gotten over 26 million views and over 700,000 shares. You can check out the clip for yourself below!
