People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip Down The Ice Ever

It’s real out here in these wintery streets, and if you’re not careful, you’re in for a lot of slip ups.

Tim Besecker found this out the hard way when he made an epic slide down a blanket of ice in his driveway. Luckily, he wasn’t injured and he took the glide with humor.

The rest of the world thought it was funny too.

Tim’s wife posted a video of the incident on Facebook and it has since gotten over 26 million views and over 700,000 shares. You can check out the clip for yourself below!

