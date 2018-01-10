News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip Down The Ice Ever

It's something out of a cartoon.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
FSKATE-PRIX-CAN

Source: GEOFF ROBINS / Getty

It’s real out here in these wintery streets, and if you’re not careful, you’re in for a lot of slip ups.

Tim Besecker found this out the hard way when he made an epic slide down a blanket of ice in his driveway. Luckily, he wasn’t injured and he took the glide with humor.

The rest of the world thought it was funny too.

Tim’s wife posted a video of the incident on Facebook and it has since gotten over 26 million views and over 700,000 shares. You can check out the clip for yourself below!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading People Can’t Stop Laughing At This Longest Slip Down The Ice Ever

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WTF: Wisconsin Teacher Asks Black Student For ‘3…

A Wisconsin mother was stunned when her son came home with an unbelievable class assignment. Who cleared this mess?! Trameka…
01.11.18
RIP: Rihanna Says Goodbye To Her Cousin Who…

O n December 27, we reported Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, Rihanna‘s 21-year-old cousin, was shot and killed in Barbados. This week,…
01.11.18
4 Getaways To Escape The Cold Now

Travelers seeking refuge from the cold spell can visit places like Belize and Barbados that were not devastated by hurricanes…
01.11.18
Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest…

Rachel Dolezal failed at trying to join the H&M protest.
01.11.18
Really? Ohio Basketball Team Thinks Their Racist ‘Coon’…

An Ohio basketball team has been benched after players donned racist jerseys with the words, "Coon" and "Knee Grow."
01.10.18
Robert De Niro Goes Ballistic On Trump: ‘F**king…

In case you were living under a rock, Robert De Niro is no fan of Trump. He urged people to…
01.10.18
Report: Two More Rape Accusers File Lawsuits Against…

For over a month, women have been coming forward to accuse Russell Simmons of sexual assault. On November 30, just…
01.10.18
CNN’s Angela Rye Rips Into Rick Santorum For…

CNN’s Angela Rye never holds back when someone tries to insult her on camera. Former Senator Rick Santorum learned this…
01.10.18
Melania’s Misery: Donald Trump Is Reportedly Just As…

Michael Wolff‘s book Fire & Fury reportedly has heads rolling at the White House. Wolff spent several months with the…
01.09.18
NBC Retracts Their ‘Presidential’ Tweet About Oprah Because…

The Trump family is already intimidated at the idea of Oprah running for President of the United States. After her…
01.09.18