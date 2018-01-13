T.I., Killer Mike Join Atlanta Mayor’s Team

Boss Mayor of Atlanta and only the second female to hold the post Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has now announced her full transition team and it includes two of the cities biggest hip-hop stars. The team features nearly 40 people including T.I. and Killer Mike. The mayor called her team “the best and brightest in the city of Atlanta” and added, “I’m so pleased to have such solid leadership on my side to help navigate this.” Sources say T.I. plans to use his position to focus on police brutality. The outspoken rapper who has called President Trump a sucker and a racist has been a strong advocate for police accountability speaking out forcefully against law enforcement’s systematic violations of Black and Brown folks’ civil rights.

Killer Mike is no stranger to politics. Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Mike campaigned with Senator Bernie Sanders, showing his support for the Democratic candidate.

Along with Tip., Killer Mike was also one of the bigger names to congratulate Bottoms on her win in December. “Congratulations Astro! @keishabottoms Now Let’s Get to work,” he shared on Instagram. “I am at the City of Atlanta’s Service in any way needed! Love and Respect Mayor, KLB!”

Mayor Keisha, as many affectionately call her, demonstrated how victories can be won by galvanizing young people, African Americans and progressives.

