You Had One Job: Amazon Go Store Has Lines Out The Door

Looks like humans haven’t been defeated by the machines — Yet.

A cashier inside 7-Eleven.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Looks like cashiers won’t be going extinct just yet.

Amazon Go’s flagship location in Seattle, which boasted a future of no checkout lines or human cashiers, is reportedly backed up with lines out of the door on its first day.

