News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid For It

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12

Source: ChinaFotoPress / Getty

LeBron James is back at it again, showing off with his post workout moves. This time he’s vinging out to Drake‘s two new tracks— “Diplomatic Immunity” and “God’s Plan” —  and he already has the lyrics down pat.

 

Even Lonzo Ball got down to the 6 God’s new single.

 

Athletes and dancing go hand to hand like rappers and their jewelry. Hit the flip to see some of the best athletes dancing moments.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid For It

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
21 items
FAB FINDS: 21 Workout Items To Make That…

Sweat fashionably.
01.24.18
Alabama Teacher Tells Students To ‘Turn The N-Word…

Another day, another teacher negatively impacting Black students. 
01.24.18
Cop Caught Lying After Video Shows Him Body-Slamming…

Imagine if there wasn't video.
01.24.18
Bank Of America Charges Fee To Customers Who…

Bank of America raised its e-banking fees for customers with low balances.
01.24.18
Laverne Cox Makes History As First Trans Woman…

Her empowering message challenges us all to love who we are.
01.24.18
TBS & CNN Sued For Racial Discrimination

TBS and CNN have been slammed with a lawsuit from a former employee, who saw a major lack of diversity…
01.23.18
RIP: Jesse ‘Smiley’ Rutland, Co-Creator Of ‘The Harlem…

He was one of the innovators behind the dance craze.
01.23.18
Watch Bill Cosby Return To The Stage As…

Bill Cosby announced his return to the stage after months of laying low following his mistrial for allegedly drugging and…
01.23.18
Tourists Advised Not To Leave Jamaican Resorts After…

British, Canadian and American travel advisory boards warn tourists to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the Caribbean island.
01.23.18
Report: Black Employees At TBS And CNN Work…

A new racial discrimination lawsuit filed against CNN and TBS alleges that Black employees received less pay and other claims,…
01.23.18