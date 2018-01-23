Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid For It

LeBron James is back at it again, showing off with his post workout moves. This time he’s vinging out to Drake‘s two new tracks— “Diplomatic Immunity” and “God’s Plan” — and he already has the lyrics down pat.

Even Lonzo Ball got down to the 6 God’s new single.

Athletes and dancing go hand to hand like rappers and their jewelry. Hit the flip to see some of the best athletes dancing moments.

