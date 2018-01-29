News & Gossip
Kendrick Lamar Opens The 2018 Grammy Awards In The Most Black Way Possible [Video]

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Kendrick Lamar opened the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards and he surely didn’t disappoint. The LA rapper brought out Dave Chappelle to narrate the powerful performance, as well as U2 to play alongside his vocals. The performance was no other than epic and black as hell. Check the video below.

Kendrick also took home Best Rap/Sung Performance for ‘Loyalty’ with Rihanna.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

