Kendrick Lamar Opens The 2018 Grammy Awards In The Most Black Way Possible [Video]

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty
Kendrick Lamar opened the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards and he surely didn’t disappoint. The LA rapper brought out Dave Chappelle to narrate the powerful performance, as well as U2 to play alongside his vocals. The performance was no other than epic and black as hell. Check the video below. VIDEO
Kendrick also took home Best Rap/Sung Performance for ‘Loyalty’ with Rihanna.
Related:
#BlackExcellence! The Stars Come Out For All The Pre-Grammy Parties
All The Hip-Hop Moments At The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards
89 photos Launch gallery
1. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
1 of 89
2. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
2 of 89
3. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
3 of 89
4. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
4 of 89
5. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
5 of 89
6. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
6 of 89
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
7 of 89
8. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
8 of 89
9. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
9 of 89
10. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
10 of 89
11. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
11 of 89
12. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
12 of 89
13. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
13 of 89
14. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
14 of 89
15. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
15 of 89
16. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
16 of 89
17. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
17 of 89
18. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
18 of 89
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
19 of 89
20. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
20 of 89
21. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
21 of 89
22. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
22 of 89
23. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
23 of 89
24. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
24 of 89
25. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
25 of 89
26. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
26 of 89
27. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
27 of 89
28. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
28 of 89
29. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
29 of 89
30. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
30 of 89
31. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
31 of 89
32. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
32 of 89
33. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
33 of 89
34. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
34 of 89
35. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
35 of 89
36. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
36 of 89
37. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
37 of 89
38. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
38 of 89
39. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
39 of 89
40. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
40 of 89
41. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
41 of 89
42. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
42 of 89
43. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
43 of 89
44. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
44 of 89
45. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
45 of 89
46. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
46 of 89
47. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
47 of 89
48. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
48 of 89
49. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
49 of 89
50. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
50 of 89
51. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
51 of 89
52. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
52 of 89
53. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
53 of 89
54. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
54 of 89
55. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
55 of 89
56. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Source:Getty
56 of 89
57. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
57 of 89
58. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
58 of 89
59. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
59 of 89
60. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
60 of 89
61. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
61 of 89
62. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
62 of 89
63. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
63 of 89
64. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
64 of 89
65. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
65 of 89
66. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
66 of 89
67. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
67 of 89
68. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
68 of 89
69. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
69 of 89
70. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
70 of 89
71. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
71 of 89
72. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
72 of 89
73. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
73 of 89
74. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
74 of 89
75. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
75 of 89
76. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
76 of 89
77. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
77 of 89
78. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
78 of 89
79. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
79 of 89
80. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
80 of 89
81. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
81 of 89
82. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-SHOW
Source:Getty
82 of 89
83. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
83 of 89
84. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
84 of 89
85. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
85 of 89
86. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
86 of 89
87. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
87 of 89
88. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
Source:Getty
88 of 89
89. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source:Getty
89 of 89