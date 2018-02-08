News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

OMG: You Can Now Have Whole Foods Groceries Delivered With Amazon Prime

The future won't stop.

GlobalGrind
Leave a comment
Whole Foods Market Acquisition

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

If grocery shopping is your least favorite chore of the week, Amazon and Whole Foods might make life a whole lot easier.

Amazon is now offering its Prime members free two-hour delivery from Whole Foods in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, Va. The service started on Thursday and if successful, it could expand to other cities.

According to the vice president of Prime Now, Stephanie Landry, all items won’t be available for delivery but you can order your basic fresh produce, meat, seafood, flowers and other key items.

Prime members in the designated cities can log onto their Amazon accounts or the Prime Now app and type in their ZIP code to find out if the service is available where they live. Your food will be picked by hired shoppers, placed in the appropriate packaging and delivered by Amazon Flex delivery drivers. The service will only be available when Whole Food stores are open, so generally 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So cheaper prices and delivered groceries? Who’s signing up? 

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading OMG: You Can Now Have Whole Foods Groceries Delivered With Amazon Prime

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
42 items
#NYFWNOIR: The Black Models Of NYFW Day 1

Click through our gallery for metallic lamé, powerful pantsuits, and ways to wear Pantone's color of the year.
02.09.18
#SayHerName: 16-Year-Old Set To Testify Against Her Alleged…

Sources say that Michigan police believe the man Mujey Dumbuya claims assaulted her is also her killer.
02.09.18
Black History Mess: Trump Disrespected Frederick Douglass’ Legacy…

When it comes to anything Black, 45 always fails.
02.08.18
Princeton Students Walk Out Of Lecture After Professor…

The teacher said he wanted to deliver a 'gut punch.'
02.08.18
Quincy Don’t Lie: Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He…

Sounds like Marlon had good taste.
02.08.18
Hold Up, Wait A Minute! Quincy Jones Says…

The First Daughter is 48 years younger than Quincy Jones.
02.07.18
14 items
Meet All The Black People Competing In The…

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been.
02.07.18
Study Finds More U.S. Teenagers Are Rejecting ‘Boy’…

The numbers change when race is included.
02.07.18
‘Black Panther’ Review: The Women Of Wakanda Stole…

The Ryan Coogler film is in theaters February 16.
02.06.18
5 Ways African-Americans Will Make Black History In…

2018 is set to usher in a number of Black “firsts” that could make this year an important one for…
02.06.18