Steve Harvey’s Ex-Wife Mary Harvey’s $60 Million Lawsuit Gets Thrown Out!

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Way back in 2005, Steve Harvey and his ex-wife Mary were involved in a bitter divorce. In court documents obtained by E! News, the former Mrs. Harvey alleges that she’s been suicidal and has resorted to self-medication in an effort to handle their highly talked about divorce fight.

She sued Steve for a lengthy list of items including child endangerment, torture, conspiracy against rights, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and even “soul murder.” According to the suit, “Soul murder is achieved by a combination of torture, deprivation, and brainwashing.”

Well, a Los Angeles judge tossed out the suit, on one particular condition. The case didn’t belong in a Los Angeles courtroom! Mary Harvey can continue the case in Texas, where the two were originally wed in 1996.

