Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To Death

Photo by

National
Home > National

Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To Death

Welcome to the world we live in.

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment

This is not fake news. In one of the many destructive policies running through Donald Trump‘s brains, he allegedly has a bright idea to stop drug crime: give drug dealers and users the death penalty.

According to Axios.com, “According to five sources who’ve spoken with Trump about the subject, he often leaps into a passionate speech about how drug dealers are as bad as serial killers and should all get the death penalty.” Trump is allegedly inspired by how Singapore, China, and the Philippines punish drug dealers, which is often by death. For example, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has executed 10,000 drug dealers and users in the past two years — on the street. The police are killing more people than the criminals.

Allegedly, Trump believes “the government has got to teach children that they’ll die if they take drugs” and “tells confidants a softer approach to drug reform — the kind where you show sympathy to the offenders and give them more lenient sentences — will never work.”

Of course Trump wouldn’t call for people to be murdered on the street (at least we hope not), but if this actually happened, he would empower prosecutors — and it’s already started. Think Progress reports, “Law enforcement outfits in 20 states are authorized to pursue ‘drug-induced homicide’ charges when a given overdose can be connected back to the point of sale, and other states provide slightly more roundabout ways to charge a dealer with a capital crime.”

Make America great again!

SEE ALSO:

Concordia College Closing Its Doors, Collapsing Under A Challenge That Many HBCUs Face

Reward To Find Missing Morehouse Grad Grows In Suspicious Disappearance

Keshia Knight Pulliam, Spelman College

The HBCU Unlimited Digital Yearbook

16 photos Launch gallery

The HBCU Unlimited Digital Yearbook

Continue reading The HBCU Unlimited Digital Yearbook

The HBCU Unlimited Digital Yearbook

Historically Black Colleges and Universities bring together brilliant minds from across the nation (and beyond) in pursuit of educational excellence, cultural enlightenment and a connection that cannot be found anywhere else. We’ve partnered with ATT to highlight noteworthy students and alumni of these special institutions and let them tell us just why it’s so important to stay connected to their HBCUs.  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By…

One Texas teen has taken a plea deal after admitting that she lied about her sexual assault at the hands…
02.27.18
Omarosa Compares Willfully Working At The White House…

Does she know slaves weren't paid $179,700 a year and were on plantations by force?
02.27.18
Trump Reportedly Wants To Sentence Drug Dealers To…

Make America great again!
02.27.18
5 items
5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle…

Obama's first memoir "Becoming," is slated to release in the fall of 2018.
02.26.18
‘Tell That Muthaf***a:’ Samuel L. Jackson Rips Trump…

The actor was not having it.
02.26.18
Will Packer Responds To Mo’Nique Comparing Him To…

It wasn't all love for 2016's 'Almost Christmas.'
02.26.18
Akon Bashes Government For Not Accepting His Organization’s…

Akon criticized the government for not taking him up on his offer to let his organization, Akon Lighting Africa, help…
02.26.18
Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With…

Amy Deanna is making history with the popular makeup brand.
02.26.18
R. Kelly Is Officially The First Person Added…

Keep him trapped in a closet.
02.23.18
The Number Of Black Folks Dying From Alcohol,…

Death rates have reached an unimaginable level.
02.23.18