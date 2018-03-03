Black Girl Magic Will Rock The Oscars Sunday

Its not oh so white Oscars tomorrow. From best picture to best live action short, African Americans – especially the siSTARS are representing.

Mary J Blige is nominated for best supporting actress and best song for the film Mudbound – sadly she says she mad no money off the move (maybe Moniqe has a point y’all. Song co-writers Raphael Sadiq and Taura Stinson also got nominated for the Mary J written song Mighty River. Blige becomes the first person to earn bids for both acting and songwriting in the same year. She also becomes the first black woman to earn multiple Oscar nominations in a single year. Go Mary!!!! Blige’s Mudbound director Dee Rees. missed out on a well-deserved Best Director nomination, but got some love as a nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay with co-writer Virgil Williams. This makes Rees the first black woman to be nominated in this category and only the second to earn a screenwriting nomination in either category. She also breaks a barrier as the first “queer” black woman to be nominated for any Academy Award in a writing category.

Rees is also now the first black woman to direct an Oscar nominated performance.

Chales Burnett academy honorary award Octavia Spencer is continuing to kill the game After winning her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “The Help” (2011) and returning as a nominee in the same category last year for “Hidden Figures” (2016), Spencer has now earned her third Supporting Actress nomination for “The Shape of Water.” With this third bid Spencer ties with Viola Davis as the most nominated black actress in Oscar history. She’s also the only black actress to be nominated again after winning — and now she’s done it twice. Not bad for someone who 10 years ago was still being underutilized in roles like “Nurse,” “Bank Co-Worker,” and “Troubled Woman.” I know you never heard of this right?

The brothers are coming in strong as well. Actor, writer director Charles Burnett will receive an academy honorary award. Denzel Washington, who has the most nominations for an African-American Actor: Best Actor (6 nominations) and Best Supporting Actor (2 nominations) received the nod for .best actor for Roman J. Esquire, Jr.

And you already know the powerful film and one of my favorites of all time , Get Out’s Jordan Peele is nominated for best picture, best director, best screenplay and best actor for British actor Daniel Kaluuya. Notice to Oscars, don’t go in the sunken place – they better win y’all!!! If Get Out wins best picture, Peele will become the first black director to win that award, as well. And the film made coin: $250 million worldwide

Yance Ford, the first openly transgender man to be nominated for any Academy Award got the nod for Strong Island with producer Joslyn Barnes. Im definitely going to check this film out. It chronicles the arc of a family across history, geography and tragedy – from the racial segregation of the Jim Crow South to the promise of New York City; from the presumed safety of middle class suburbs, to the maelstrom of an unexpected, violent death.

Common and Diane Warren are nominated for best song Stand Up For Something from the film Marshall . And last not but not least Kevin Wilson jr is nominated for best short live action film My Nephew Emmett and basketball great Kobe Bryant joins the nominees for best short film animated for his love tome to his sport Dear Basketball.

