Ray Lewis Chooses Daughter For Hall Of Fame Presentation Ceremony

Photo by

Charm City
Home > Charm City

Ray Lewis Chooses Daughter For Hall Of Fame Presentation Ceremony

Magic 95.9
Leave a comment
Wild Card Round - Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

Former Baltimore Raven great Ray Lewis’ daughter, Diaymon, will present her father when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Lewis made the announcement through a video released by the Hall of Fame.

He had this to say about his oldest daughter: “My presenter is someone that I trust with my legacy even after I’m gone…That’s my oldest daughter. I raised her under me. She’s a female me. She’s driven. She’s inspirational. She’s wired right.”

Lewis, 42, played his 17-year career with the Ravens, finishing his career with a victory in Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. He is considered one of the best defensive players of his generation and will be the second player the Ravens drafted to make the Hall of Fame.

The 2018 class also includes Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Ray Lewis Chooses Daughter For Hall Of Fame Presentation Ceremony

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Police Chief Denounced By His African-American Officers

Several Black Little Rock police officers filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the city.
03.15.18
New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of…

Another reason why teachers shouldn't be armed.
03.15.18
LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A…

Get the glitter pigment you need from this Black, female-owned company.
03.15.18
Racist Abuse Of Black Students: Schools Need to…

Reported incidents in schools are running rampant.
03.15.18
Ben Jealous Tweets About The Important Role Of…

The political candidate believes in paying it forward.
03.15.18
50 items
Students Protest For National Walkout Day [Photos]
03.14.18
‘Black Panther’ Activist Says Woman Was Offered $1,000…

Flying while Black.
03.15.18
Omarosa Accused Of Using ‘Apprentice’ Tactics To Block…

Another way the White House is like a reality show.
03.15.18
A Gun Isn’t The Only Thing Juelz Santana…

The rapper could be facing serious charges.
03.15.18
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Trina Didn’t Know What Pattern…

Take our poll and VOTE whether this dress had more drama than the reunion show itself.
03.15.18