Ray Lewis Chooses Daughter For Hall Of Fame Presentation Ceremony

Former Baltimore Raven great Ray Lewis’ daughter, Diaymon, will present her father when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Lewis made the announcement through a video released by the Hall of Fame.

He had this to say about his oldest daughter: “My presenter is someone that I trust with my legacy even after I’m gone…That’s my oldest daughter. I raised her under me. She’s a female me. She’s driven. She’s inspirational. She’s wired right.”

Lewis, 42, played his 17-year career with the Ravens, finishing his career with a victory in Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. He is considered one of the best defensive players of his generation and will be the second player the Ravens drafted to make the Hall of Fame.

The 2018 class also includes Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard.

