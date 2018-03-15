We Can’t Be The Only Ones That Think Swae Lee Resembles This Music Legend

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty
Hey my loves — would you stand with us and acknowledge the fact that Swae Lee looks just like Eartha Kitt? Thanks @SnottieDrippen for this gem.
Source: John Springer Collection / Getty
We love Swae Lee and all the success he’s been having in his career; but you have to admit that this is hilarious.
When it comes to doppelganger’s, apparently Swae Lee “ain’t got no type.”
In other news, check out Rae Sremmurd’s new track “Powerglide” featuring Juicy J.
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10