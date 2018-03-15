News & Gossip
We Can’t Be The Only Ones That Think Swae Lee Resembles This Music Legend

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Hey my loves — would you stand with us and acknowledge the fact that Swae Lee looks just like Eartha Kitt? Thanks @SnottieDrippen for this gem.

Singer and Actress Eartha Kitt

Source: John Springer Collection / Getty

Prada Cappuccino ⚡️⚡️

A post shared by Swae Lee (@swaelee) on

 

We love Swae Lee and all the success he’s been having in his career; but you have to admit that this is hilarious.

When it comes to doppelganger’s, apparently Swae Lee “ain’t got no type.”

In other news, check out Rae Sremmurd’s new track “Powerglide” featuring Juicy J.

