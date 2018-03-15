News & Gossip
James Corden Taps Shaggy In A Special Trump Edition Of ‘It Wasn’t Me’

Who better to rep 45?

U.S. President Donald Trump Hosts Law Enforcement Round Table On MS-13

Source: Pool / Getty

If you’ve been following the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, you know there’s a lot of Shaggy-like behavior going on.

Continue reading James Corden Taps Shaggy In A Special Trump Edition Of ‘It Wasn’t Me’

