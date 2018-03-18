Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL

After “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown killed it on “Saturday Night Live,” one of his co-stars will be following in his footsteps.

The sketch comedy show announced that Chadwick Boseman will host on April 7. Even better? He will be joined by none other than Cardi B!

This will mark the first appearance for both performers on the Emmy-winning show.

Cleary, Black Twitter was excited for all of this #BlackExcellence:

This finna be the BLACKEST EPISODE of SNL on record 😂 💃🏾 Let's goo! pic.twitter.com/yBtonPWBy4 — Nicole ☀️At Sunrise (@alamanecer) March 18, 2018

chadwick boseman is hosting snl next month pic.twitter.com/w1ufoWZvGO — lou (@jakegyIlenheIl) March 18, 2018

#BlackPanther's Chadwick Boseman is hosting #SNL on April 7th with Cardi B as musical guest 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mPH30IVfL8 — Global TV (@GlobalTV) March 18, 2018

OMG Chadwick Boseman is hosting SNL on April 7th!!! pic.twitter.com/1G0KSjgyXT — Megan (@sassyfangirl55) March 18, 2018

OML. Cardi B and Chadwick Boseman (The Black Panther) are gonna be on the same SNL episode. Life has been made. — Rashida Makeda (@rashidag53) March 18, 2018

