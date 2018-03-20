Columbus Short Released After Only Serving 34 Days In Jail For Hitting His Wife?

Earlier this month, Columbus Short was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading no contest to hitting his wife, Aida Abramyan during an argument.

However, after only 34 days behind bars, it looks like like Short is a free man.

According to TMZ , Short was booked on February 13th, but according to documents, they obtained he was released Monday night from L.A. County Jail.

He was sentenced to 36 months probation and domestic violence education.

Problem was … he was already on probation for a brutal 2014 bar fight, so he got a year in the slammer for violating probation.

Now, why was he released after only spending 34 days of his sentence?

TMZ says ” jail overcrowding.”

To celebrate his homecoming, Short posted a photo of himself, with the first part of the caption reading “DADDIES HOME…” See the picture below:

