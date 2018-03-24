Jamaican Beauty Queen Davina Bennett Is The New Face Of Shea Moisture

Jamaican Queen and Miss Universe 2nd runner-up Davina Bennett continues to make her island proud.
After making headlines with her signature fro at the 66th Miss Universe Pageant, Davina makes a historic move as it was announced that she is the new face of Shea Moisture.
Representing the “Jamaican Black Castor Oil” Collection, be on the look out for campaigns with the island Queen in the coming days.
View the announcement via her Instagram page below, and check out her #AfroFriday series via 13th Street Promotions here.
November 26th when I was announced as Miss Universe 2nd runner-up, I stood in that corner and I cried! I cried because I was finding every reason for what I did wrong that made me feel like I lost once more. #ad I wasn't thinking about history, nor what happened on that stage until my coach came to me and said, "Miss Jamaica, wipe your tears, because what you have done here tonight, no one as done it before and you are extraordinary!" I then realized what my participation represented for women and girls across the world that look just like me. Today I am proud to announce that I am the FIRST-EVER face of @SheaMoisture’s JAMAICAN BLACK CASTOR OIL COLLECTION I will keep on representing! I am a winner! Now run to SheaMoisture.com and use DAVINA20 at checkout for 20% off site wide. #Davina💛SheaMoisture #DavinaBennett #SheaMoisture
