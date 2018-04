Baltimore Ravens 2018 Schedule

The Ravens’ 2018 season schedule has been released, coinciding with single-game tickets going on sale.The Ravens open at M&T Bank Stadium, where they will host the Buffalo Bills. The first two games will be played over a five-day span, with the second game on the road in Cincinnati for Thursday Night Football.

See schedule below:

Sun. Sept. 9 BUFFALO BILLS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m.

Thurs. Sept. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)

Sun. Sept. 23 DENVER BRONCOS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Sept. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sun. Oct. 7* at Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 14* at Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium 4:25 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 21* NEW ORLEANS SAINTS M&T BANK STADIUM 4:05 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 28* at Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 4* PITTSBURGH STEELERS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 11 BYE

Sun. Nov. 18* CINCINNATI BENGALS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 25* OAKLAND RAIDERS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 2* at Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 9* at Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium 1:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 16* TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m.

Sat./Sun. Dec. 22/23* at Los Angeles Chargers StubHub Center TBD

Sun. Dec. 30* CLEVELAND BROWNS M&T BANK STADIUM 1:00 p.m.

