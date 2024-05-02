Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The body of a fifth missing construction worker was recovered at the Key Bridge collapse site on Wednesday, officials reported.

He has been identified as 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez. He was a father of three from El Salvador and had been in the United States for nearly 20 years.

Unified Command salvage teams found one of the missing construction vehicles and notified the state police. Maryland State Police investigators along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI responded to the scene.

The body was located inside of the truck.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

Crews previously recovered the bodies of four other workers including Carlos Daniel Hernández, 24, Alejandro Hernandez-Fuentes, 35, Dorlian Ronial Castillo-Cabrera, 26, and Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, 38.

Jose Mynor Lopez still remains missing and is presumably dead.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

MORE KEY BRIDGE COLLAPSE COVERAGE…

Two Temporary Channels To Port Of Baltimore Planned Around Key Bridge Collapse Site

Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse

Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site

Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship

The post Body Of Fifth Missing Worker Recovered At Key Bridge Collapse Site appeared first on 92 Q.

Body Of Fifth Missing Worker Recovered At Key Bridge Collapse Site was originally published on 92q.com