Baltimore City College High School Rewarded With Music Scholarship

Congratulations are in order for Baltimore City College High School’s choir. This Saturday during their annual Spring concert, Knight of Music Gala, they will be awarded with a music scholarship from the Recording Academy.

Jeriel Johnson, Executive Director of The Recording Academy spoke on giving the school the grant.

“Funding for music education has been on the decline for years, and at this point, we are doing everything we can to continue to support the arts and to continue to encourage music education around the world.”

The $2500 scholarship from the Recording Academy will be used to provide choir robes and other needs of the choir.

The high school choir is under the direction of Marcus D. Smith and Dr. Patrick Alston.

