Live Stream: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Street In Her Hometown

Aliya Faust, Online Editor • @AliyaFaust
Urban One Chairperson and Founder Cathy Hughes is being honored today in her hometown Omaha, Nebraska! The street she grew up on is being renamed in her honor to Cathy Hughes Boulevard.

See more exclusive photos and content from this weeks celebration can also be found on her social platforms @urbanmediamaven and CathyHughes.com.

18 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Live Stream: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Street In Her Hometown

