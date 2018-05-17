Live Stream: Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Street In Her Hometown

Urban One Chairperson and Founder Cathy Hughes is being honored today in her hometown Omaha, Nebraska! The street she grew up on is being renamed in her honor to Cathy Hughes Boulevard.
See more exclusive photos and content from this weeks celebration can also be found on her social platforms @urbanmediamaven and CathyHughes.com.
Radio One Celebrates Cathy Hughes Day 2016
