Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring Birds Back To Life Using Mouth-To-Mouth CPR

The MVPs of the animal kingdom.

Love Talks - Parrots Whispering (XXL)

Source: 4FR / Getty

Have you ever seen a person bring a bird back to life using mouth-to-mouth CPR?

Trust me it happens more often than you think.

And the moment will have you on the edge of your seat. Peep one example below!

 

It seems like birds definitely have their allies.

If you want more mouth-to-beak miracles, swipe through for some more intense videos!

Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring Birds Back To Life Using Mouth-To-Mouth CPR was originally published on globalgrind.com

