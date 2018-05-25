Source: 4FR / Getty
Have you ever seen a person bring a bird back to life using mouth-to-mouth CPR?
Trust me it happens more often than you think.
And the moment will have you on the edge of your seat. Peep one example below!
It seems like birds definitely have their allies.
If you want more mouth-to-beak miracles, swipe through for some more intense videos!
Whaaat: These People Have “The Gift” To Bring Birds Back To Life Using Mouth-To-Mouth CPR was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Denzel and Pauletta Washington
1 of 10
2. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson
2 of 10
3. Rodney Peete and Holly Robinson Peet
3 of 10
4. Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict
4 of 10
5. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
5 of 10
6. Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
6 of 10
7. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
7 of 10
8. Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert
8 of 10
9. Nicey Nash and Jay Tucker
9 of 10
10. Morris Chestnut and Pam-Byse Morris
10 of 10