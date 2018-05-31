CLOSE
Internet Aunties Are Losing It Over This Man Who Sounds Just Like Luther Vandross

The Internet just made another overnight celebrity.

Luther Vandross

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

There will never be another talent like Luther Vandross, but this man is remarkably close. A bearded man by the name of Gregory Gibbs is going viral for his Luther-like vocals after a family member posted a 30-second clip of him singing Luther’s Wait For Love.

Nearly two million views later, Gibbs posted on Facebook that he’s received “thousands of well wishes, several network opportunities, and several marriage proposals, I’m tired. I will repost some recent videos tomorrow for all my new fans.”

Check out the vocals, below:

Gibbs posted a video thanking fans, friends and family for all their support.

Internet Aunties Are Losing It Over This Man Who Sounds Just Like Luther Vandross

