Bobby Brown’s Sister Swears She Didn’t Sell Whitney Houston’s Bathroom Photo To Kanye West

So who exactly sold Kanye West that controversial picture of Whitney Houston’s drug littered bathroom for Pusha-T’s album cover?

Let Bobby Brown’s sister tell it, it definitely wasn’t her.

Tina Brown recently admitted to The Blaze that while she did sell the photo to the National Enquirer back in 2006, she had nothing to do with how the rapper got his hands on it. Apparently, the gossip newspaper still owns the rights to it.

“Kanye West did not purchase the picture from me or my son [Shayne Brown],” she told the website.

Brown claims that the picture, which cost Kanye $85,000, represents a drug-binged night she and Houston had back in the day.

Brown stressed the pic was taken when,” [they were] at a very low and self-destructive point in our lives, it was not only her mess, it was mine as well.”

She added: “Together, she and I decided to take the pictures in the bathroom and share with the world, the pain we were going through … it was a united cry for help.”

So if Brown refers to Houston as her “sister,” why did she sell this picture?

It’s not totally clear, but she claims it didn’t come from of place of revenge or maliciousness and that even after she sold it, she and Houston remained “the best of friends” until the singer’s 2012 death.

So why is she speaking out now?

Apparently, Brown fears that people might think that she financially benefitted from the purchase of this photo–a second time–and wanted to set the record straight.

“The public attention and speculation, brought on by Kanye’s broadcasted purchase of that picture and usage have opened old wounds.”

She wants so know “why [Kanye] feels the picture is significant to him, at this time.”

(No shade, if you hadn’t sold the pictures in the first place, we wouldn’t be here right now. But I digress)

Tina isn’t the only member of the Brown family who takes serious issue with this photo. Recently, Bobby Brown told the media that he wants to “slap” the rapper for licensing it.

“That’s really disgusting that he would do that,“ he said.

”Something should happen to Kanye. He’s already crazy. I knew that when I first met him. Now he’s pushing the bar a little bit. He needs somebody to slap him up or something. And I’m just the person to do it.”

