CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor

Smh...false advertisement.

Leave a comment
African American mother with mixed race son, parenting

Source: kali9 / Getty

The summertime can definitely be nostalgic, especially when school lets out for the kids.

From beach trips, to cookouts, to hanging outside, there was no one who could rain on your parade as a kid…

…except your parents.

And if they weren’t giving you stress, a trip to your grandparents’ house could definitely get ugly.

Don’t let it be a week-long stay either. Grandma might treat you every now and then, but you better believe some work will get done too.

Comedian Davy Ruffin portrays the feeling perfectly, from having to clean grandma’s property…

 

To being put in time-out…

 

To an impromptu school session…

 

And don’t let your cousins come over to complicate the situation…

 

The struggle.

If there’s a summertime moment that takes you back to the old days, let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

 

Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Summer Memories: When Visits To Grandma’s House Turned Into Manual Labor

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts…

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.
06.15.18
That’s Not Christian! Faith Academy Accused Of School…

A former teacher and chaplain at Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, Colorado filed state and federal discrimination complaints.
06.15.18
White People’s Hysteria Over Losing Majority Status Is…

An Arizona lawmaker defended comments about his fear of the growing number of minority kids in Arizona public school and…
06.15.18
7 Signs Of Domestic Violence You Need To…

Knowing the signs can save your life.
06.14.18
House Of Racism: This Church Won’t Even Let…

This is a sunken place sanctuary.
06.13.18
Surgeon With The Dance Moves Has License Revoked…

On June 7, medical board officials determined Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte was "a threat to public safety."
06.12.18
MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery…

Insanity.
06.12.18
Racial Profiling Hell Won’t Stop Black People From…

Pride on display.
06.12.18
Robert DeNiro Keeps It Simple & Says “F***…

Award winning actor Robert DeNiro has been one of Donald Trump‘s most outspoken and harshiest critics. He kept the trend…
06.11.18
16 items
Black Broadway Sizzles On The Red Carpet At…

Sunday is the biggest night in Broadway history: The 72nd Tony Awards. And from Cynthia Erivo to Kerry Washington to Tiffany Haddish,…
06.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close