RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big Van Vader Dies At 63

The former WCW Champion died of pneumonia

L-R: BEN SAVAGE;LEON ALLEN WHITE

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

Sad news to report from the wrestling world as Vader (real name Leon White) passed away on Monday night. He was 63.

The news was confirmed by his son on Twitter who wrote, “It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm.”

White had been battling numerous health issues and had recently been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Billed as “The Mastadon” and weighing in at well over 400-pounds, Vader was known for his Vadersault, a moonsault from the top rope which was unheard of for a man his size. His most memorable feud was with Sting in WCW, creating the template for many big man versus little man matches that would soon follow.

Numerous wrestlers and stars have begun to react to the death of Vader.

More on this story as it develops.

