U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings Shares Emotional Response To Immigration Policies

House Democrats Speak To Press After Weekly Caucus Meeting

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings shared his emotional response with his fellow House Republicans for investigating the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, while refusing to take any action on the corrupt policies of the Trump administration, including the current immigration debate which allows for “child internment camps.”

I am not sure how you can hear that impassioned plea from one of our most respected government officials and nothing be done.

Praying that something is done soon.

