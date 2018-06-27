CLOSE
Head Of State: Social Media Thought It Caught Michelle & Barack Getting Nasty In Public

Don’t let you dirty mind have your eyes playing tricks on you.

President Barack Obama 2nd Inaugural

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A photo of Barack Obama relaxing with his hands over his head had Twitter speculating that Michelle was up to some freaky things out of the frame.

Of course, the only FLOTUS we acknowledge was revealed to be sitting next to Barack just out of frame in a second photo, and the head of hair that appeared to be in Barack’s lap was either another guest or their dog Bo.

“I thought Michelle was throwing that neck,” tweeted @TrendingJoey.

Head Of State: Social Media Thought It Caught Michelle & Barack Getting Nasty In Public was originally published on globalgrind.com

