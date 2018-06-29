CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

B’More In The Know: Maryland Election Results, Remembering Lor Scoota & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Leave a comment

 

Maryland election results are in, Baltimore shined in Los Angeles during the 2018 BET Awards and this week marked two years since the city lost Lor Scoota. Find these stories and more below.

 Want news at your fingertips? Text WOLB to 71007 to join our local news station mobile club! (Message and Data Rates May Apply)

– Ben Jealous & Marilyn Mosby Move Forward In Maryland Elections

– Peso Da Mafia Performs At The BET Awards Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

 

– #RIPScoota: Lor Scoota Fatally Shot in Baltimore While Driving

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

56 photos Launch gallery

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

Continue reading B’More In The Know: Maryland Election Results, Remembering Lor Scoota & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

baltimore

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Capital Gazette Shooting Shows Why Maxine Waters Needs…

A deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper showed how the public can interpret words from people in positions of power.
06.29.18
‘I Needed To Tell My Story:’ Sil Lai…

This is a #MeToo moment.
06.29.18
Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And…

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.
06.28.18
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine…

Racism reared its ugly head...again.
06.28.18
4 Ways Justice Kennedy’s Retirement From The Supreme…

Kennedy cast key votes during his time on the bench that directly affected affirmative action, same-sex marriage, and abortion legislation.
06.28.18
Philadelphia Police Terrify An 11-Year-Old So Much That…

The cops were called on a Black family at the Cinemark movie theater.
06.27.18
33 items
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018…

From Janelle Monae to Meek Mill to Tika Sumpter, here are some of the best looks of the night.
06.25.18
56 items
The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet was originally published on kysdc.com
06.24.18
Al Sharpton Called Out Trump Over Migrant Children…

Al Sharpton organized a rally of faith leaders, politicians and activists in East Harlem to protest the separation of migrant…
06.25.18
7 Facts about Cholesterol That Will Spark Your…

  The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute defines cholesterol as a “waxy, fat-like substance,” located in every cell of…
06.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close