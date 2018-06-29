B’More In The Know: Maryland Election Results, Remembering Lor Scoota & More [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Maryland election results are in, Baltimore shined in Los Angeles during the 2018 BET Awards and this week marked two years since the city lost Lor Scoota. Find these stories and more below.
– Ben Jealous & Marilyn Mosby Move Forward In Maryland Elections
– Peso Da Mafia Performs At The BET Awards Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
– #RIPScoota: Lor Scoota Fatally Shot in Baltimore While Driving
