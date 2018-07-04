CLOSE
Maryland MVA IT Department Head Is Out

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the head of IT for the state’s Motor Vehicle Administration is no longer at the agency. This comes after a technical error affecting voter registration records ahead of the June 26 primary caused many people to have to vote provisionally.

The error, which came to light just days before the primary, may have affected some 80,000 voters who tried to change their addresses or party affiliations online or through an MVA kiosk.

It’s still unclear how many of the 80,000 voters potentially affected by the programming error ended up casting provisional ballots last week, but Hogan said the latest count from state officials is that, in all, more than 20,000 voters ending up filling out provisional ballots. Christine Nizer, the head of the MVA, said late last week that “all affected customers were able to vote.”

An audit is being conducted.

