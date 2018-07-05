We have got to do better with the violence in this city. We got news coming in from Southwest Baltimore. According to Fox Baltimore, the 7-year old was shot while sitting in the car on the corner of Edmondson and Loudon. She is currently in unstable condition at the hospital.

As of right now, they don’t have any suspects by Police spokesperson, TJ Smith is pointing fingers at “some cowards in the neighborhood. This is where even bad guys unite and get the person responsible for this. He should turn himself in.”

Governor Hogan commented on the shooting on Twitter saying, “This is a truly heinous crime. Praying for this little girl’s recovery. The individual who committed this despicable act of violence against this innocent child must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Sad: 7-Year Old Shot In Southwest Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: