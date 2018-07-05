CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Sad: 7-Year Old Shot In Southwest Baltimore

Leave a comment

We have got to do better with the violence in this city. We got news coming in from Southwest Baltimore. According to Fox Baltimore, the 7-year old was shot while sitting in the car on the corner of Edmondson and Loudon. She is currently in unstable condition at the hospital.

As of right now, they don’t have any suspects by Police spokesperson, TJ Smith is pointing fingers at “some cowards in the neighborhood. This is where even bad guys unite and get the person responsible for this. He should turn himself in.”

Governor Hogan commented on the shooting on Twitter saying, “This is a truly heinous crime. Praying for this little girl’s recovery. The individual who committed this despicable act of violence against this innocent child must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Sad: 7-Year Old Shot In Southwest Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Sad: 7-Year Old Shot In Southwest Baltimore

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#SnackingWhileBlack: Georgia Subway Employee Calls 911 Because Black…

The family of seven stopped for dinner after their grandmother's birthday party as they were traveling back to North Carolina.
07.06.18
Judge’s Ban Of State Revoking Driver’s Licenses Over…

The federal judge called it “ineffective” and “counterproductive” to take away licenses from cash-strapped drivers.
07.06.18
There’s Plenty Of Racism In Police Video Used…

The Ann Arbor Police Department released dashcam video that shows what happened when cops confronted a group of Black men…
07.06.18
Watch: Black Woman Held At Gunpoint By LAPD…

The video sparked major outrage.
07.06.18
FAB FINDS: Everything You Need For Essence Festival

Essence Festival is approaching, and during July 4th weekend African-American women and their friends will descend upon New Orleans, Louisiana,…
07.06.18
The Killing Of Antwon Rose Inspired A Black…

“People are screaming for help,” public defender Turahn Jenkins said.
07.05.18
Crazy White Woman Caught On Camera Screaming The…

The incident was caught on video.
07.05.18
Gentrifiers Are Trying To Create A Remixed Version…

The BBQ Beckys and Permit Pattys of D.C. will be delirious with joy. 
07.05.18
Black Woman Mayor Saves The Day After School…

Higher learning.
07.05.18
From Eating At Subway To A Congresswoman Campaigning,…

Just another day of living while Black in America.
07.05.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close