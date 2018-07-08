CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being Serena” (Spoilers)

Ezinne Ukoha explains why Serena's will to never stop fighting inspires Black girls who feel it's them against the world.

Leave a comment
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Serena Williams was recently asked about the pressure she faces as the “one to beat” in every tournament she enters.

“I always play everyone at their greatest, so I have to be greater.”

“that’s what makes me great.”

Whether she’s coming back from pregnancy or injury, she says “it doesn’t matter, these young ladies, they bring a game that I’ve never seen before. It’s interesting because I don’t even scout as much. Because when I watch them play, it’s a totally different game than when they play me

Serena has embodied greatness for almost two decades, and her HBO video diary Being Serena, reveals how she’s been able to maintain for so long.

Keep clicking to revisit Serena’s most memorable moments and read Ezinne Ukoha‘s thoughts on what Black girls can learn from her incredible example.

Read Ezinne’s full essay here.

What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being Serena” (Spoilers) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being Serena” (Spoilers)

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In…

Amid the fun weekend were a handful of serious moments. Oh, and there was fun, too.
07.09.18
Mother Shoots Carjacker When He Tried To Drive…

Michelle Booker-Hicks doesn't play around when it comes to her kids.
07.09.18
Tears Of Joy Flow After Bank Restored Funds…

Bank of America restored the money stolen from the account of the nation's oldest veteran Richard Overton.
07.09.18
Here’s How A Black CEO Responded To Finding…

Frank Davis, CEO of Horizon Group of Companies, discovered a note with the N-word in his upscale Florida hotel room.
07.09.18
KKK-Linked Former Prison Guard Who Plotted Death Of…

Florida blocked a former corrections officer with KKK links from receiving state retirement benefits over his conviction in a plot…
07.09.18
Several Young Soccer Players Rescued After 2 Weeks…

Members of a Thailand youth soccer team have been rescued from a cave. The extraction began hours after 18 divers…
07.08.18
You’re Fired! Company Terminated Employee Who Called Cops…

A Tennessee property manager was fired in a racial profiling incident at an apartment complex pool.
07.09.18
#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police…

Why can't they let Black folks live?
07.07.18
White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For…

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis clearly crossed the line with his racist question.
07.07.18
Video Shows Police Arresting Black Teen For Selling…

A Black security staffer argued with a white security staffer over the arrest.
07.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close