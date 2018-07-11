CLOSE
National
Home > National

Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen

Richard Overton, the oldest man in America, can breathe easy now thanks to Bank of America doing the right thing.

Leave a comment
Bureau of Engraving and Printing making money.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A bank is returning a 112-year-old man’s life savings after it was stolen from an identity thief.

According to Dallas News, Bank of America announced that they are refunding Richard Overton’s account after they learned last Friday that the money was fraudulently drained from his account.

His cousin, Volma Overton, told Dallas News that his family was shocked by the bank’s generosity.

“Man, I teared up,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it. They made it happen. The executive of the company said he’d take care of this, and he took care of it.

A Bank of America spokeswoman confirmed that the bank was investigating the issue, as was Austin police and the feds.

“Everyone wants to get to the bottom of this. I don’t think it’s going to be long before we know,” Overton added.

Sadly, the thieves stole Richard’s identity too.

“Someone set up a bogus account, got his Social Security number and accessed his personal checking account.”

Luckily for Overton, who is dubbed the oldest man living in America and is a WWII vet, his bank account isn’t attached to his GoFund Me Page. The fundraising account, which has over $420,000, mostly goes to taking care of Overton. See, he requires 4 caretakers to watch him over every day.

When news hit that his account had been hiked, his family saw a spike in donations for his fundraising page, the Dallas News noted.

It’s been a true blessing in disguise for us,” his cousin stressed.

That, and “everything’s back just like it was” before, with Overton sitting on his front porch, where he smokes 12 cigars a day and sips on whiskey and Coke.

We’re glad he got all of his money back!

RELATED NEWS:

San Bernardino Prosecutor Calls Maxine Waters A ‘C&^&’ And Wonders Why She Hasn’t Been Shot

Woman Dies In Hospice Care After Power Source Suspended Over Unpaid Bill

#PoolPatrolPatty: White Apartment Manager Fired After Calling Police On Black Man For Wearing Socks

Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity Was Stolen

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Papa John’s Founder Can’t Seem To Stop Insulting…

John Schnatter allegedly used the N-word on a conference call.
07.12.18
Bank Restores Money To 112-Year-Old Veteran Whose Identity…

Richard Overton, the oldest man in America, can breathe easy now thanks to Bank of America doing the right thing.
07.11.18
Amplified Noise Amendment Bill Withdrawn From D.C. Council

Phil Mendelson, Chairman of the D.C. Council, withdrew the “Amplified Noise Emergency Amendment of 2018” from the agenda The bill…
07.11.18
Rapper Turned Politician Defends His Hardcore Lyrics As…

Antonio Delgado, formerly AD The Voice, defended his old rap lyrics on his congressional campaign trail.
07.10.18
10 items
Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For…

Social Media Celebrates Miracle Thailand Cave Rescue For Trapped Soccer Team was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
07.11.18
Russell Simmons Denies Raping Granddaughter Of A Legendary…

Alexia Norton Jones says she was assaulted by him in November 1990.
07.10.18
Man Harassed Woman Wearing Puerto Rico Shirt And…

This is disgusting.
07.11.18
Delivering While Black: Cops Called On 12-Year-Old Boy…

The craziness continues.
07.11.18
Here’s How Recent College Discrimination Cases Are Affecting…

Time for higher learning.
07.11.18
Dallas Cowboys’ Player Responds To Charge In Road…

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Marquez White defended his actions as self-defense after a prosecutor charged him with a felony in a…
07.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close