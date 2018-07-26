CLOSE
Fast Food Fights: McDonald’s Employee & Thirsty Customer Throw Hands Over Free Soda

It went down in the seating area.

What is the world coming to?

In a clip that’s going viral, a woman by the name of Marie Dayag claims things went left at McDonald’s after a customer tried to sneak some soda in her free water cup. People do it all the time—but this girl clearly picked the wrong McDonald’s to play in.

Dayag explained the “supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn’t letting her get a free soda.” We’re not sure how it escalated to the level of throwing hands, but the customer eventually got ragged by two different employees. Talk about unprofessional behavior….

Press play to see for yourself and no shade, but people still eat McDonald’s?

Fast Food Fights: McDonald’s Employee & Thirsty Customer Throw Hands Over Free Soda was originally published on globalgrind.com

