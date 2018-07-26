CLOSE
NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots

John Wall Team USA Photo

Thanks to the NBA, we may have gotten way more meme-worthy photos for the rest of the Summer.

Team USA players are gearing up for the Basketball camp in Las Vegas, but their hilariously unpolished head shots has the entire Internet CTFU. Especially John Wall’s “I look like I have a hangover” pic.

Blake Griffin caught some of the heat, too.

 

Despite the unappealing pics, Team USA seems to be in good spirits and ready to bring home the gold.

We’re rooting for y’all!

NBA Players Are Getting Roasted To A Crisp Thanks To Their Team USA Headshots was originally published on globalgrind.com

