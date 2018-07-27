CLOSE
Crunk & Ci: Ciara Taps Missy Elliot & Fatman Scoop For The 'Level Up' Remix & It's Feeling Like 2004 Again

Ciara

Source: Michael Tran, FilmMagic / Getty

Fans have been beginning Ciara to take it back to her funky, dancing, R&Bish roots — and it looks like Cici is giving us what we want.

 

On Friday, Mrs. Wilson revealed that Missy Elliott and Fatman Scoop will join her on the “Level Up” remix, and folks are hype that she gathered up the old squad, just like old times.

The mom of two announced the news on her IG Live and had fans shook when Misdemeanor Elliott joined in:

 

Ci and Missy are about to have grown folks making dance routines in their bedroom. Ahhhh, the nostalgia.

 

You know it’s a bop anytime the dancing queen and super producer get together. Check out more times Ciara and Missy gave us life!

was originally published on globalgrind.com

