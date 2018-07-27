Looks like NBA great and businessman Magic Johnson wants to bring some of his “magic” to help revitalize Baltimore. In a meeting this week with Mayor Catherine Pugh, Johnson said that he wants to bring jobs to Baltimore. One of the most successful black businessmen in the country, he says he wants to assist Charm City with an economic rebound.

In the meeting, plans were discussed to bring a movie theater to Mondowmin Mall, along with other business development.

“I’ve already turned around Harlem. I was the first to invest in Brooklyn. Look what happened to Brooklyn,” Johnson said. “Baltimore, you’re the magic city. Here comes the magic man.”

Magic Johnson Wants To Invest In Baltimore

